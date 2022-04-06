Group condemns Kaduna train attack, youth involvement





A youth group, Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO), has condemned the terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) train and the involvement of youths in the attack.

The youth group made this known in a press statement by Comrade Duke K. Alamboye at the end of a meeting with its affiliate bodies in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, in Abuja.

“We in very strong, clear and unequivocal terms condemn the unprovoked and dastardly bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists believed to be youths within the ages of 18 and above. We describe this as barbaric, senseless, abominable and hatefully evil.

“We commend the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their quick and timely response.

“We, however, implore them to do the needful to enhance early resumption of services on the route,” the statement read in part.

The youth group further stated: “We observe with dismay, the nonchalance on the part of successive governments to do the needful to create employment.

“It is sad to note that a country with a vast arable land of not less than 40m hectares can’t grow and provide food for its people, a country that boasts the longest coastal line in West Africa can’t invest hugely in tourism (a sector that partly sustains the South African economy) to employ its people, a country viewed as one of the (if not the biggest) biggest producers of Petroleum in Africa is in this economic mess.

“We urge government to take a 360° turn and re-strategise to show commitment in its resolve to create employment and rid our society of terrorism and banditry.”

Continuing, the youth group stated: “We commend most Nigerian youths for their show of resilience, doggedness and fortitude in this harsh and deplorable economic condition.

“The Nigerian youth wakes up each morning confused on how to begin another frustrating day, always at the receiving end of the ongoing crass irresponsibility by leadership at different levels.

“We remind the youths that they account for 50 per cent of registered voters, more than 75 per cent of electoral personnel and 100 per cent of thugs engaged to chase, maim and kill perceived opponents who might turn out to be better leaders to reverse the ugly trend in the country.

“We affirm our commitment to enlighten, sensitize, educate and indoctrinate the Nigerian Youths on the need to employ non violent means in addressing our predicament.

“We shall channel our energy to fight oppression and oppressors by leveraging on the provisions of the Electoral Act and the device (BVAS) INEC has introduced which now secures the people’s votes.

““Firmly we urge youths to shun violence, never present themselves to be used by those who as usual would put their lives at risk, use and abandon them after their selfish and unpopular interest.”