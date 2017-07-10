Group condemns N17.4bn budget for fuel purchase in MDAs

By Ajuma Edwina Ogiri Abuja

Th e Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/ FoEN), has condemned the resolve by the federal government to spend N17,397,470,115 billion on purchase of fuel and generator sets for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), in the 2017 budget. Th e group said such fund would have been utilised to generate 46 megawatts of solar power, and 650 new jobs during construction and operation of the solar power equipment. Th e Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Dr. Godwin Uyi Ojo, stated this during the energy governance and transition training workshop on energy transition held over the weekend in AbujaDr. Ojo noted that Nigeria’s continuous dependence on fossil fuels and generators, contradicts her nationally-determined contribution pledge of 20 per cent unconditional emission reduction, and 45 per cent conditional reduction based on green climate funding and other international fi scal instruments. He urged the three

tiers of government to take proactive steps towards energy transition by committing fi ve per cent of the yearly budget to achieving energy transition across a 10- year period. He said: “Nigeria should not be left behind in the global shift from fl ail fuel dependency to renewable energy sources as a response to curbing climate change. “A just energy transition for Nigeria would mean a commitment to an Energy Democracy model that is decentralised and people driven. Th is energy democracy model can be achieved through household units, schools, or community mini-grid and off -grid systems that are cost eff ective. “We strongly demand a national renewable energy policy to achieve the right to energy mix for Nigeria and redirect attention from dirty energy such as fossils; oil and gas, nuclear, coal, fracking, tar sands oil, and energy from biofuels.”