Group confers award on NYSC boss, others

The director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has been conferred with the fellowship of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN).

This honour was bestowed on the DG at the 66th annual conference of the society held in Enugu.

In his welcome address, the president of the society, Prof. Okpeh Okpeh Jr., said ibrahim and other awardees were selected in recognition of their contributions and dedication towards promoting the activities of the society as well as the exemplary leadership qualities they have exhibited in the positions they occupy in their various careers and academics.

He also thanked the NYSC boss in particular for his continuous support to HSN over the years, adding that the Society “is the first professional association in Nigeria with large membership that cuts across all fields of endeavour and profession since it was established in 1955.”

A statement by the acting director, special duties, NYSC, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, indicated that there were many others who participated virtually via zoom in keeping with Covid-19 safety protocols.