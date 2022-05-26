Group congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat on primary election victory

APC Youth and Student Movement has congratulated Lagos state Governor, Sanwo- Olu, and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat, on their victory in the primary election held on 26th, May 2022.

In a congratulatory message, on Thursday, its National Coordinator, Comr. Ambassador Odumosu said Sanwo Olu’s and his Deputy Hamzat’s resounding victory in their primary election, saying that is an affirmation of his widely-acknowledged sterling performance in his first term.

He said: “Today, All Progressives Congress members in Lagos State rose in their large numbers to exercise their democratic rights.

“They voted massively to give Governor Sawo-Olu a clear mandate to contest for a second term.

“Their decision was expressed in very unambiguous and unmistaken terms. We wholeheartedly congratulate and rejoice with him.”

Comr.Odumosu said that Sanwo-Olu’s victory was also an expression of confidence the teeming party members in Lagos had in his ability and capacity to propel the state to an even greater height in the second term.

He commended the leadership of the party for ensuring the success of the primary election and for effectively mobilizing its members to participate fully in the electoral process.

According to him, the party members also deserve praise for not only conducting themselves in an orderly manner but for ensuring that their choices are expressed freely, fairly, and unreservedly.

He also applauded security officers for creating the environment, which enabled the direct primary election to be conducted peacefully.

Ambassador Odumosu said that Sanwo Olu submitted himself to the people and people’s power had prevailed, adding that his commitment to democracy, non-violent elections, nation-building, loyalty to the party, and party supremacy was particularly remarkable.

