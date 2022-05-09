Group decries resurrection of political thuggery in Enugu ￼

Ahead of the 2023 elections, an Enugu-based civil society organisation, Community Centre for Justice and Health Initiative (CCJHI), has condemnation what it described as resurgence of political intolerance and thuggery in the politics of Enugu state.

The CSO warned that the resurgence of thuggery portends grave danger for the state ahead of the general election and beyond.

CCJHI made the condemnation Monday in a statement by its Executive Director, Dr. Chinweuba Onah.

The statement reads, “I am from Udenu in Enugu North senatorial district. In 2021 alone, there were several attacks on meetings of Ndi Oganiru Enugu in Enugu North zone, for the mere fact that they support the governorship ambition of Senator Ekweremadu deemed by it as the best candidate.

“Over 25 thugs armed with guns and other dangerous weapons attacked and disrupted the Christmas party of Oganiru in my home at Ezimo ward, Udenu LGA, on 19th December 2021. They shot sporadically, beating people with sticks and horsewhips.

“About ten persons sustained various degrees of injuries. The rented sound system was fired directly at and destroyed beyond repair, while 48 plastic chairs, Toshiba laptop, among other valuables were destroyed.

“The wounded were treated at Ozalla Ezimo Comprehensive Health Center and property valued at over N2 million lost.

“I was also stabbed on the neck and beaten with gun butts. Curiously, all this happened while policemen were watching and did nothing.

“The worst was that my mother, aged about 95 years, passed out. I had managed myself to the Divisional Police Office at Obollo Afor to report the incident when my wife called to inform me that mama had died. Although she was later revived, she remains in a vegetable state till date.

“Incidentally, when I got credible intelligence that the Udenu council chairman, Mr. Solomon Onah, ordered attacks on Oganiru members, I called him to plead that he should call off such attacks. He denied it. But two weeks later, we were savagely attacked.”

