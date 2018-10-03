Group demands release of Leah Sharibu before October 15

A group, Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice (CPJ), has asked the Nigerian government to ensure the release of abducted Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, before October 15. The request was made on Tuesday during a press briefing organised by the group, in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN). After failing to release Sharibu along with her schoolmates who were kidnapped in their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state, the Boko Haram terror group released a recent video where they killed another abducted woman and threatened to harm Sharibu. The CPJ said it would commence a sustained advocacy for the release of Sharibu. “There is ample time for any serious government, between now and October 15 to find a way to secure the release of these women,” said the CPJ convener, Abraham Aiyedogbon, referring to Sharibu and the remaining health officials still held by the terror group. Also, a partner of the CPJ, Fredrick Adetiba said the group would ensure ”sustained advocacies, such that would compel responses from government for the release of Sharibu, the Red Cross officials and the remaining 112 Chibok girls still held by the Boko haram”. “We must sustain the engagement for the response of government on the release of Leah Sharibu. When groups begin advocacy, they believe you will be tired in not more than two weeks. But we will not relent. Freedom for Leah Sharibu will happen if we join forces together.” The group called on government to reactivate talks with channels to Boko Haram, in a view to ensure the safe release of the abducted women. Reiterating a previous request by CAN, the CPJ said it was time to restructure Nigeria’s security sector for greater efficiency. It also urged the Borno state government to collaborate with the ICRC to compensate the family of the murdered Red Cross staffer, as well as ensuring the arrest of a man described by the CPJ as ”a self-acclaimed murderer, Jaura Buba”. A prayer session and procession was conducted for the safe release of all the abductees.

