Group Diri’s attempt to politicise Nembe oil spill condemnable – Group

The Niger Delta Youth Council has lambasted Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state over his recent utterances on the Nembe oil spill.



The Niger Delta Youth Council, which noted that the governor is trying to politicize the Nembe oil spill to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari and Aiteo’s efforts to remedy the spill, added that his plot is an attempt to divert attention from his leadership failures.



Urging him to face governance, the Niger Delta Youth Council, in a statement by its leader, Comrade Henshaw Bassey, said Diri’s outburst was meant to cover up his administration’s failure in the state.



The statement read: “It is clear to all observers of events in Bayelsa State that the governor has failed in all ramifications.



“Knowing that the day of reckoning is coming, Governor Diri is ready to hold on to anything at all and make a political tool around the issue.



“Such was what he intended to achieve with his reckless statement on the Nembe oil spill.



“The statement was clearly diversionary and we therefore call on him to face governance and deliver democracy dividends to the people of his state.



“Governor Diri should stop undermining ongoing remedial efforts. He should not discourage those handling the matter with his unjustified statements.”



The group, however, hailed Aiteo management and the Buhari’s administration for the swift response with which they tackled the Nembe Oil Spill.

