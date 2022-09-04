Group dissociates self from Nwifuru’s endorsement 

A group, Unwu-Ekumenyi Youth Movement, Sunday, distanced itself from the said endorsement of Mr. Francis Nwifuru, the Ebonyi state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the president general of the group, Samchi Mgbada and secretary, Egwu Anosike Solomon, noted that the said group that tentatively endorsed Nwifuru are members of the ruling APC in the state.

“It has come to the knowledge of the Umu-Ekumenyi Youth Movement, a meeting convened by some leaders and stakeholders of Ezza Ezekuna scheduled to take place today, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the sacred Nchionu, Okpoku Ezekuna ancestral home in Onueke, the Ezza South Local Government headquarters.

“Whereas, as ‘loyal’ party elders, leaders, and members, the ‘factional’ APC apologists who are mainly from the two mother Local governments of Ezza North and South are at liberty to choose, endorse or support any candidate of their choice for the 2023 elections, this group gravely frowns at the desperation of the Ebonyi APC to drag the entire Ezza nation into such partisanship at this time in its history.

“This action is ill-motivated as we believe it is only meant to cause division, and disunity and perhaps disrupt the existing peace and harmony between and among great Ezza Ezekuna’s sons and daughters as they are all members of different political parties.

“The said APC irredentists disguised as leaders of Ezza Ezekuna, are led by Hon. Innocent Ugo Chima- a one-time House of Representatives member and a serving Chairman of the Governing Board, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Most of the other leaders involved in this charade specially targeted at causing disaffection among the Ezzas are equally holding one appointment or the other either at the Federal or State level under the ruling APC.”

