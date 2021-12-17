Group distances Senator Jibrin from alleged budget padding

The civil society groups for transparency and accountability have thrown their weights behind the Chairmen of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Spokesperson for the group duringa protest Friday in Abuja, Comrade Sunday Attah warned against the campaign of calumny being launched by Senator Barau Jibrin adversaries aimed at tarnishing his reputation in the National Assembly.

The group particularly faulted those they termed “some miscreant” allegedly hired and sponsored by the Kano state government who accused Senator Barau Jibrin of padding the budget.

The group noted: “It is on record that Senator Barau Jibrin alongside his colleagues worked hard to deliver the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari agenda of returning the nation budgetary system to January -december budget cycle.

“Nigerians are happy with this great feat achieved by th we credible Nigerians, which has no doubt brought transparency and accountability in our budget system.

“We make bold to say that under the distinguished leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin the padding of budgets has become a thing of the past and transparency , openness and accountability is the order of the day.

“It is on this note that we wish to pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of Senator Barau Jibrin. And we urge him to stay focused and continue to do his work for the betterment of the country and shouldn’t allow himself to be intimidated by hired urchins and political detractors.”

