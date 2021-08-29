Group distributes 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to IDPs, widows, PLWDs

Associates of Sen. Godswill Akpabio, under the aegis of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) has distributed 1,000 bags of 25kg rice to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), widows and people living with disability in Kaduna.



National Coordinator of the group, Malam Jibril Lawal Tafida, said the food item, which is equally being distributed in Katsina and Kano states, targeted 1,000 less privileged people in three Kaduna communities within Kaduna North and Kaduna South local government areas of Kaduna state.



He said the beneficiaries who are the poorest of the poor in the society – IDPs, widows, people living with disability, were drawn from Ungwar Dosa and Ungwar Sanusi in Kaduna North local government and Nasarawa in Kaduna South local government areas of the state respectively.



The Coordinator said that the associates of serving Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, came together to initiate the scheme in their bid to assist the poor in the various communities by addressing poverty especially hunger in their households.

One of the beneficiaries, a 55-year-old father of 10 children, who lives with disability, Malam Lawal Saleh, expressed delight at the intervention noting that the bag of rice will be a big succour to his family, as they slept in hunger on Friday.



He expressed appreciation to the Associates for the gesture, urging other philanthropists, who are blessed to come to the aid of the less privileged in the society, to ease their challenges.



Malam Saleh, who resides in Hanyin Banki, said, “yesterday, my family didn’t cook because we have nothing at home to cook. But today with this bag of rice from this people, Insha Allah my children and I will all dance because of the support we have received.”



Another beneficiary, a 52-year-old firewood seller, mother of seven children, Mrs. Maryam Mukhtar, was overjoyed after receiving the bag of rice.



She said the gift was an answer to her prayer for God to provide for her and her children.

“I lost my husband in 2014 and I have been taking care of my seven children from the firewood I’m selling. Things have not been easy.

“It was yesterday I prayed to God for divine provisions, and I didn’t know He has already heard my prayer. I am so happy. The gift has gladdened my heart, may God bless and increase the group,” she said.