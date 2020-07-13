Group donates cash, wheelchair to physically challenged cobbler

Our Nation for Justice Initiative (ONAJI), a Non-Governmental Organization has donated wheel chair to Taiwo Isah, a disabled cobbler whose father, Mr Isah been bed ridden for many months.

The founder and national president of ONAJI, Olusola Orelaja and his members, were received by the family of Mr and Mrs. Isah, the family nurse, neighbours and Otubua Mayor Community Development Chairman, Mr. Adekunle Osimosu, on Mayor street, Oreta community of Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos.

The pathetic situation of the Isah family came to the notice when video of the worn out wheelchair used by Taiwo was posted on ONAJI WhatsApp platform and the NGO which delegated members to visit the family to see how it can support the family and alleviate their suffering.

The father, Mr. Isah, a community security man had live a worthy life until he was hit accidentally by a heavy iron on his head while on duty and became paralysed and has been bedridden for over a long period.

Honourable Orelaja, while presenting the new wheelchair to Taiwo and cash donation to his father, Isah expressed concern on the hardship faced by the family.

He challenged well-meaning Nigerians to support ONAJI’s vision in helping the physically challenged in the society to move freely, as a lack of provisions and neglects can lead to frustration.

“When I came across stories like these, I am so moved knowing that people like these need urgent attention and support because the young man is sitting on an iron despite being physically challenged.

“We are ONAJI and what we are set to do is support humanity. Our members are very generous and compassionate because we share the same vision and mission, the same aim and objectives. When we saw this, we were unhappy that Taiwo, is not living a conducive life despite his disability.

” The members contributed and that’s why we are here to present what we have to Taiwo’s family. When I spoke with the mother, I realized that the family is going through so much difficulties. Aside Taiwo, who is disabled, we equally have his father in the house. He was a security man and sustained an injury while at work. He’s been lying on the floor and we think it will be good for us not just to help Taiwo but to equally support the dad to get to the hospital. So we are here to look after the son, the father and the entire family.”

“ONAJI membership is open to al Nigerians both at home and abroad. We welcome everyone to support this wonderful development because we are not just doing this in Lagos State, ONAJI is in 13 States of the country at the moment. We need everybody to join hands with ONAJI to make this NGO a great one.

“We believe this is the only way to support our people. There are so many people facing different kind of difficulties and challenges all round the country and we can’t leave everything to the government alone.We all have to stand and support each other. The development and betterment of this country, is what is at the back of our minds and this is what we are set to do. We implore Nigerians to find away to join ONAJI. We are on social media platforms” said Honourable Orelaja.

Taiwo led the appreciation followed by the mother, Mrs. Tawa Isah and Mr. Isah on his bed to all donors and members of ONAJI.

He implored the government, philanthropists and organisations to still come to the family aid because the funds for his hospital expenses was not just available.

Mrs Olayinka Adebayo, the nurse who has been contributing her share related the degree of paralysis been suffered by Mr. Isah.

“He needs a lot of support from public spirited people as he can not move his hands and legs effectively. He has infusing pipes to urinate and pass excretes. Words could not express what the Isahs were passing through, especially Mrs. Tawa Isah” she said pitifully.