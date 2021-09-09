Group drums support for Nigerian military

A non-partisan advocacy group, the One Nigeria Project (ONP) has urged Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations to support the Armed forces of Nigeria (AFN) in order for them to tackle all security challenges confronting the nation.

The group, while thanking the Armed forces for being a stabilizing factor in the unity of the country, described as ‘uncharitable’, attempts by certain persons to continue to malign the military in their sustained operational engagements against all criminal elements across the country.

ONP in a statement signed by its Convener, Abel Mukoro and Co-convener, Bukar Garba on Wednesday, commended the personnel of AFN for their renewed vigor and synergy which has led to the surrender of several terrorists.

They called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country, victory and safety of military personnel in all their operations.

The statement reads in part: “We state that it is uncharitable for some of our countrymen and women to only notice one side of our military without acknowledgement of their successes.

“We must continue to support our Armed forces. We shouldn’t weaken their morale. They have shown strong determination to stabilize and strengthen the unity of the country.

“We must also commend the synergy which the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen LEO Irabor has instilled. No doubt, it is beginning to yield positive results.

“We are witnesses to the massive decimation of the terrorists, leading to the recent surrender of more than 5,000 of them. In the south-south, economic saboteurs are facing the heat of troops.

“Now is the time to support our troops. Now is time to uphold the unity the AFN is fighting for!”