Group endorses Akume for APC national chairman

A group, Northern APC National Front has enjoined All Progressives Congress (APC) members nationwide to support Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, for the chairmanship of the party.

Speaking in a press briefing in Kaduna on Saturday ahead of the February 26, 2022 APC national convention, the Front said Akume, a former governor of Benue state, is the right candidate to give President Muhammadu Buhari the needed support as party chairman to move APC forward, adding that Sen. Akume has the competence, capability, experience and political nous to ensure that APC candidate wins the 2023 general elections.

According to the Convener and Spokesman of Northern APC National Front, Malam Ayuba Hassan, Nigeria is passing through a trying moment, and the time is rife for everyone to support the president to move Nigeria forward.

“As the important and crucial 2023 elections is fast approaching, we are now concerned with the proposed convention of our great party, the All Progressive Congress scheduled to hold 26th February 2022.

“One of the greatest challenges confronting our nation is leadership. At every level of development local, state or federal government, a reliable, well- informed leader is urgently needed, Sen. Dr. George Akume Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs is the leader APC needs at the moment. Available data show that George Akume is an outstanding personality who has the capacity to properly lead our party.

“APC will be in safe hands if he emerges as the next national chairman. We find him very suitable to hold this important position. We can assure you that his honest intention to vie for the office has resulted in enormous increase in the number of people who have volunteered to join our campaign organization. Because he is very qualified.

“We are calling on well-meaning party faithful to support Dr. George Akume as chairmanship candidate during the forthcoming convention which will elect a new executive council. He was well known as an efficient, result driven Governor, during his tenure as Governor of Benue state and chairman Northern Governors forum. He is an exceptional man who deserves recognition and respect.

“He recorded huge successes as Governor in the areas of human capital development, provision of quality and affordable education to Benue’s teeming youths, in the area of health and road construction. If elected party chairman, he will ensure that the leaders of the party are accessible to Nigerians who can no longer afford to hear excuses for not being able to provide direction for the well-being and progress of our great party,” he said.