Group endorses Al-Makura for APC chair

An organization known as the Buharists Hang Out (BHO) has endorsed the candidature of Senator Tanko Al-Makura as the national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC).

A statement signed by the national coordinator, Dr. Uche Diala, said the group’s choice of the former Nasarawa state governor followed a factual assessment of his tract records.

Dr. Diala added that Almakura will mend fences if elected at the national chairman of the APC, considering his efforts during his stewardship as the Nasarawa state governor.

The statement reads: “The Buharists Hang Out has carefully and objectively studied the democratic and progressive credentials of all the candidates aspiring to become the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and they are all impressive and qualified. We have also considered the possible zoning arrangement of the party and it is our objective verdict that former Governor Tanko Al-Makura is primus inter pares in the race.

“We objectively and factually x-rayed Senator Tanko Al-Makura using broad objective criteria and considering a wide range of issues and records, including but not limited to his track record as a party administrator cutting across the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Republican Convention (NRC), United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Progressives Congress (APC) to his time as governor of Nasarawa state when as the first elected political office holder and the only governor on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011 and subsequently from 2015 to 2019 on the platform of the APC he essentially transformed Nasarawa state especially Lafia the state capital from a largely sleepy community to a thriving state and promising city within eight years.”