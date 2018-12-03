Group endorses Badaru for second term

Chairman Concerned Youths Forum, Alhaji Shittu Sani Marshal has described the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar as a true symbol of honesty, accountability and sincerity and therefore deserves

to return to the Government House for second time in 2019.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday, Mashal said Badaru has lived up to his billing in all spheres of human endeavours, using the resources accruing to the state from the federation account, in the execution of viable projects, adding that his purposeful leadership had positively impacted on the lives of his people.

According to him, the time has come for the electorate in the state to accord him another mandate to the logical conclusion of viable projects he had embarked upon since his assumption of office.

He said Badaru is a trusted leader, going by the number of viable projects he has executed in the drive to make the state a hub of industrialisation.

“I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Badaru is man of high integrity, honesty and decorum. He is ever prudent, judicious and meticulous in spending financial resources accruing to the coffers of

the state from the federation account. We have passed a vote of confidence on his leadership and we have no reservation that he would sustain the tempo,” he stressed.

He called on the electorate in the state to disregard the propaganda by his critics who lack justifiable premise to smear his good reputation, stressing that it would be good for the people of the

state to give him another mandate to complete his on-going projects.

