Group equips young people across country for employment

Over 200 fresh graduates across Nigeria have received employability skills training facilitated by the Alliance for Youth Nigeria.

The training comprised of Building Winning Resumes, Career Positioning, Personal Brand Marketing, Personal Effectiveness, Time Management, and Starting the Career Journey among others. In addition, the best performers will benefit from internship and mentoring opportunities in the six companies that form part of the Alliance.

At the end of the training, some participants of the training also had the unique opportunity of partaking in job interviews and placements, progressing on their career journeys. The programme which was launched in August 2021, is a business-driven movement of organizations passionate about working together to help young people around the country get the necessary skills to thrive in the world of work.

Members of the Alliance for Youth Nigeria include Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Sterling One Foundation, Big Bottling Company, the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria and U-Connect HR Limited, with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and Activate Success International as partner organizations.

The member and partner organizations have positioned themselves to invest in joint and individual projects to give young Nigerians meaningful work experience, internships, readiness-for-work training, and mentoring opportunities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 – to promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all by 2030.

