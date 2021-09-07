Group facilitates release of 21 prisoners in Kuje, Suleja

A Joint Professional Training Support (JPTS) International, an NGO based in Abuja has facilitated the release of 21 prisoners from Kuje Correctional Center in Abuja and Suleja.

General Manager of the group, Pastor Adaeze Gift-Lemuels, said Tuesday in Abuja, during an orientation programme held to celebrate the release of the prisoners that the gesture was part of the organisation’s “Global Wealth” project with the theme: Liberation Mission for Prisoners in Nigerian Prisons.

She said the gesture to release the inmates is out of love and compassion of the founder of the group for the less-privileged, especially those who were in prison for bail able offenses.

“Mr Imumolen, who is the founder of the NGO, is well known for his humanitarian services, in transforming lives.

“He goes out of his ways to touch lives in different spheres, helping widows and orphans and sending thousands of children back to school.

“He does this with or without support and encouragement and he is changing the narrative and redefining the society.

“And the release of the prisoners is part of changing the narrative and that is why we are here today,” she said.

Lemuels said the group was set to execute the programme across the nation, and had ongoing plans for the release of not less than a 100 prisoners in 2021.

This, she said, will be done in batches to ease the release process and aid smooth rehabilitation and integration process.

Lemuels said the release of 21 prisoners would be subjected to mental evaluation to identify those who are fit for school, and they would be given educational scholarships.

She said after the rehabilitation stage, others will be empowered to start up a trade or acquire a skill which will help them fit into the society.

Mr Abdullahi Kabir said the release of the prisoners was done based on available data, especially data of those with “Option of Fine.”

He said the target of the group was on civil cases, and especially cases of those who had been to court.

One of the released prisoners, Abdullahi Isa, thanked the organisation for their kind gesture and promised to make himself useful in the society for development of the country.