Group faults court ruling exonerating murder suspect

A Benin City-based social cultural group, Benin Solidarity Movement (BSN), has expressed reservations over the decision of Edo state High Court which struck out a case of alleged murder against one Isaiah Akpani (defendant).

The group, in a protest march in Benin City, demanded that “the case should be revisited and given the right measure of judgement it deserves.”

Its secretary, Mrs. Esohe Adun, said: “After committing the heinous crime, Isaiah Akpani took flight into hiding and was only arrested a year after. Upon his arrest, he (Akpani) openly confessed to the heinous crime under interrogation in a viral video clip… And to be left off the hook is a subtle aiding of criminality.”

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of kidnapping and murder of a community leader, Mr. Sunny Etchie, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state.