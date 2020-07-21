Group files fresh petitions to EFCC against ex-Bauchi governor



A pressure group, Bauchi State Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustice (BACAFCI), has filed three fresh petitions against former governor of the state Mohammed Abubakar before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud, financial misappropriation when he was state chief executive.



A statement signed by the chairman of BACAFCI Mallam Bibi Dogo which was distributed to reporters in Bauchi Tuesday said they filed three different petitions to the anti-graft agency to investigate.



“We have filed a petition tittle of financial scams in the procurement of fertilizer where over two billion Naira was siphoned, we have filed a petition for a fraudulent payment of N5,028,249,914,00 and we have also filed a petition in the name of purchase of fake shares for the 20 local government areas to the tune of N250,000,000 and we have uncovered a fraudulent payment of N1,659,209.79 via ministry of finance cheque to mauritz Walton.



“There was a report of a suspicious scam between the former governor Abubakar and Agro allied Company Limited in the name of purchase of shares for the 20 local governments at the cost of 250,000,000, fake certificates was issued to the councils on 31/10/2018.” He claimed.



Dogo who was a member of the asset recovery committee set up by the incumbent governor Bala Mohammed said the committee invited the management of the company Messrs Holyphant and agro allied Company Limited and allegedly reached an agreement that they would pay the money revealing that to date they did not pay.

Related

No tags for this post.