Group files N2bn suit against SaharaReporters over Malami’s alleged scandal

A Civil group, Incorporated Trustee of Global Integrity Crusade Network, Monday, instituted a N2 billion suit against Sahara Reporters, Vanguard Media Limited and two others over an alleged defamatory publications made against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Joined in the suit are Omoyele Sowore and Barrister Kabiru Akingbolu.

The group is praying the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the defendants to jointly pay Malami the N2 billion as compensation for the trauma, emotional stress, damage and or injury caused the AGF due to the alleged propaganda, fake news and blackmail published in the July 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18, 2020 edition of their media organisation.

Plaintiff, in the suit for the enforcement of fundamental human rights, brought pursuant to Section 34, 37 and 46 of the 1999 constitution and Articles of the African Charter if Human and Peoples Right is marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/816/2020 and dated July 20, 2020.

Plaintiff, which claimed to have instituted the court action on behalf of the AGF is praying for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, either by themselves, agents, previews and correspondents and representatives from further publishing articles or news items capable of causing trauma, emotional stress, damage or injury to the person of Abubakar Malami.

The group also applied for an order directing the four respondents to retract all the libelous publications made against the person of the AGF captioned, “Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami buys multimillion mansions for newly married son, guest flouts social distancing guidelines during lavished wedding ceremony”.

Plaintiff also sought for another order of court directing Omoyele Sowore and Kabiru Akingbolu to issue a well- worded public apology to Malami to be published on the platforms of the Sahara Reporters and Vanguard Media Limited and front pages of three newspapers of wide coverage in Nigeria for the libelous publications made against him within seven days from the date judgment is delivered in this matter.

In a 36-paragraph fact in support of the suit, instituted Edward Omaha on behalf of the plaintiff, the civil group claimed to have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and has the mandate to advance human rights and support the fight against corruption, terrorism and economic sabotage and its based in Abuja.

The group alleged that on 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 18th of July, 2020, Omoyele Sowore and Kabiru Akingbolu published series of prejudicial articles against Malami with the singular aim of disparaging his reputation before the right thinking members of the society.

The group therefore asked the court to declare that the publications by Sowore and Kabiru Akingbolu are tantamount to violation of Malami’s fundamental rights to dignity of human person, private and family life as well as integrity.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit as at the time of going to the press.