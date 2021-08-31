Group gives pass marks to Buhari

A group known as ‘APC North East Youth, Women and Persons with Disability’ have given pass mark to President Muhammadu Buhari for the activities of his administration in the north east.

Addressing a press conference in Bauchi, the coordinator of the group Adamu Musa Abubakar lauded Buhari for the establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), commitment to oil and gas exploration in Kolmani and other places in Bauchi and Gombe states.

Other activities he enumerated were the ongoing Mambila Hydro Power project in Taraba state and improving the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

He urged the federal government to also implement the eastern corridor rail project from PortHarcourt to Maiduguri.

Similarly, the group have applauded the National Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni who is a son of the region for his achievements as leader of the party.

The group particularly hailed Buni for building consensus among party members by setting up reconciliation committees at different levels of the party and in different states.

He said Mr Buni should also be commended for facilitating the defection of three governors from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC and other heavyweight politicians and the ‘peaceful conduct of the ongoing party congresses’.

These achievements by the two APC leaders he opined would help the party to retain power beyond 2023.

