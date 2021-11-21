Group hails FCT minister, says Abuja now construction site

A collation of Nigerian concerned Citizen has applauded the leadership style of the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying Abuja is now a construction site.

The group stated this while on a solidarity march tagged “peace work” in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.



The group was warmly received at the FCT Secretarial by the FCT permanent secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, and other top management staff of the FCT.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the chairman and leader of the conveyance, Mr Hassan Sardauna, said the assertion of some residents on the leadership style of the minister are far from being correct.



Sandauna noted that the six years of the current FCT minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, has brought massive transformation to Abuja and its environs.

He declared the group’s support on the leadership and governance of Bello while applauding him for his innovative and constructive leadership that has pushed the city to better height.

He said: “This assertion as far as we are concern is far from the truth. We believe that most of us here are original inhabitants and residents of the territory and we are living witnesses to the massive development projects going on within the FCT.



“As we speak, under construction today, we have four – five massive inter- changes and bridges that are currently under construction. Bello is a pillar of anti-corruption crusade that always ensure prudent management of resources. He ensured in doing so much with little at his disposal,” he added.



He called on residents of the FCT to always give their support to leadership for better delivery.

While responding to the issue of security earlier raised by a group during a protest, Sandauna called on FCT residents to support the administration and security agencies to make their work easier by providing timely and credible information to make the challenges a thing of the past in Abuja.



The FCT permanent secretary, who warmly received the group, appreciated their recognition on the good work done by the current FCT administration under the leadership of Malam Bello.