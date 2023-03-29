Group hails FG’s deradicalisation programme for repentant terrorists, lauds military operation in North-east

A non-partisan advocacy group, the North-East Rebuild Initiative, has lauded the Deradicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme for repentant terrorists.

The group said its independent investigations attributed mass surrender of insurgents to application of both kinetic and non-kinetic measures by the Armed forces of Nigeria, expressing optimism that the remaining insurgents have no option but to surrender to troops.

North-East Rebuild Initiative in a statement signed by its president Gambo Katagum on Wednesday, said since the assumption of office of the present Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor, the war against insurgents have become less noisy with more positive results.

The group said the confirmation by the CDS that no fewer than 51,828 terrorists’ fighters and their family members surrendered to the federal government between July 2021 and May 2022 is a testimony of the good work being done by our troops to restore peace and stability in the country.

The group said, “Just recently, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed unconfirmed numbers of Boko Haram fighters as it raided 6 camps of the terrorist group successfully in Bula Agaida, Bula Yaga, Bula Lambai, Kuluri, Bula Umar and New Churchur in Bama Local Government Area.

“Similarly, troops in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) stormed the hideout of ISWAP in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 41 of the terrorists including a Commander, Abu Zahra while others fled for their lives.

“In same period, Troops of 222 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai killed several members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East of Konduga in Borno state.

“And just this Monday, Monday March 27, 2023, troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai successfully repelled ISWAP attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast of Kunnari near Burutai town in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.

“The troops overwhelmed the terrorists in a gun battle and eliminated eight of them while others fled the scene.”

“North-East Rebuild Initiative is therefore calling on remaining insurgents to lay down arms as the Armed forces of Nigeria under Gen LEO Irabor from all indications will not allow them disturb the peace of the region.”

