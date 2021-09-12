Group hails military onslaught against bandits in Zamfara

A peace advocacy group, the North-West Youth Solidarity (NWYS), has hailed the Armed forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) sustained military offensive in Zamfara state which has led to killing of scores of bandits and many others fleeing for their lives.

The group said its investigation revealed that bandits in their numbers were running out of Zamfara as a result of the new security measures introduced by the state government and renewed military onslaught.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state had said that sustained military offensive has forced terrorists operating in the state to seek for a peace dialogue with the state government.

The governor had lauded the joint security operation, saying it is going on smoothly in flushing out criminal gangs from the state.

Bello also disclosed that the bandits’ emissaries informed him that they had repented and would want to dialogue with the government.

NWYS in a press statement signed by its president Abdul Tanko and secretary Ismail Mustapha on Sunday, said the disclosure by Governor Matawalle is a testimony that the AFN leadership is not resting on its oars in galvanizing personnel in returning peace to crisis prone areas of the country.

The group, while urging the people of the region to work towards the eradication of banditry, said the people can work towards restoration of peace by supporting the operations of the military.

“Governor Bello Matawalle has confirmed that the military is playing a vital role in tackling banditry in the state. It is now the responsibility of our people to support them.

“We hail the Armed forces of Nigeria for the decisive action that is forcing the bandits to seek for peace. We pray for our military personnel that their sacrifices for the people of this region and particularly Zamfara State be rewarded,” the statement stated.