Group hails Tinubu’s victory, praises Buhari, APC governors





A support group, the Ahmed Tinubu Movement (ATM), Thursday, hailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his deserving victory at the just concluded primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in Abuja.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan who polled a meagre 316, 235 and 152 respectiveto clinch the 2nd and 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

ATM went further to described the victory as a collective one, attributing it to the leadership disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari and cohesiveness of the progressives governors from both the North and South.

Oruga equally thanked all the members of the ATM group for their steadfastness and commitment to nation building, reminding them that it was not over yet.

In a statement dated June 9 and made available to Blueprint, the National/Global Coordinator, ATM, Sherrif Oruga, further charged both stakeholders and party members to brace up, saying having produced a flagbearer of the party, more still needed to be done to win the 2023 presidential election.

“I am also happy that Asiwaju did not also give room for post-primary rancours having sounded statemanly in his post-victory remarks.

The statement reads partly: “After producing the party flagbearer in person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who won triumphantly to click the party’s ticket in a free, fair and transparent election, we should not be carried away because more still needed to be done for the party to win the coming 2023 election.

“The ruling party needs to double it’s commitment now more than ever before, not to only prepare for the big clash in 2023, but to reaffirm that it’s previous victories at the poll were no flukes.”

While congratulating Asiwaju Tinubu and APC, he further charged him to bring his long service in nations building to bear in all his dealings as the party prepare his arsenals for the big clash ahead.

