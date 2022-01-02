Group honours SGF, commends Buhari

A group known as Mr.Synergy Media has honoured the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha for bringing stability among the different arms of government and creating better synergy among tiers of government.

Speaking at the event in Yola where the SGF was honoured with the award for excellence by founder of the group, Musa Usman Terrang, the media group said the decision to honour Boss Mustapha was borne out of his body language, painstaking efforts and strategies for bringing stability into governance, which led to huge successes in the implementation of policies and programmes, including one year budget system.

“When the SGF came on board there was frosty relationship among the arms of government but within the shortest time, he succeeded in bringing harmony among the tiers of government by creating better synergy, resulting in the actualisation of one year budget system and so many successes recorded within the shortest time; hence the decision to honour him today,” Terrang stated.

According to him, the event is celebrated annually during festive periods such as Sallah, Christmas, national youth and international women’s days to bring people together, irrespective of their faith and political ideologies to interact and share ideas on how best to move the society forward.

Terrang also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for finding Boss Mustapha, a distinguished son of Adamawa, worthy of appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stressing that, the engine room of the federal government today is on a better footing with so many successes worthy of appreciation.