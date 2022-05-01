Group kicks against call for scraping of JAMB

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG), has condemned the call made in the House of Representatives for scrapping of Joint Admissions and Martriculation Board (JAMB) describing it as retrogressive.

In a statement by its National Co-ordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, on Sunday in Ilorin, MMWG recalled the outstanding achievements recorded by the examination body in the last six years especially since the assumption of Professor Is-haq Oloyede as JAMB Registrar.

JAMB under Oloyede the group added, has moved the nation’s education sector forward in all ramifications.

These it said include the adoption of mandatory Computer Based Test (CBT) for examinations, enhanced integrity of JAMB results as true capacity and capability of candidates and improvement of the nation’s quality of education as several students admitted into various Nigerian Universities since JAMB reform begun were doing well and some of them turning out to be outstanding scholars.

The group therefore advised members of the nation’s legislature “to stop politicising educational issues based on ignorance and determined attempt to compromise standards for selfish and parochial interests.”

It also warned those who were in the JAMB system before and those caught by JAMB using CBT centres for fraudulent practices who are not comfortable with the current rising profile of the examination body to stop peddling falsehood in order to discredit the present leadership of the board, adding that such antics would always fail woefully.

The group commended the current JAMB Registrar for his accountability and transparency in leadership which has earned him national and international awards, and urged him to keep the good work.

“JAMB has been rated as one of the leading federal government agency that remains transparent in remitting federal government revenue in Billions as at when due for the past 6 years,” the group said.

On the forthcoming 2023 general elections, it called for heavy security build-up that would prevent thuggery, violence and upheavals before, during and after the general elections.

It also called on eligible voters to ensure that credible personalities across all political parties were voted for, stating further that voting political parties without minding contesting personalities was a disservice to the people.

The group recalled that such had contributed to bad governance the Nation currently faces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

