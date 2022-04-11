Group kicks off voter education in Abuja.





To ensure greater citizenry participation in the electioneering process, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), Better Nigeria Advocacy and Empowerment Initiative (BNAEI), has taken voter education and awareness campaign to residents in Jikwoyi community, of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The NGO organised the sensitisation campaigned tagged: ‘Operation get your PVC, vote and ensure your vote counts’, in the wake of the conclusion of plans by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence 4th quarter of continuous voter registration exercise today.

President of the NGO, Franklin Ehizuelen, noted that the organisation, which doesn’t belong to any political party, is doing its part to empower people as stakeholders in ensuring a credible elections, because it understands the need for voter education and sensitisation ahead of 2023 elections, as everyone needs to exercise their civic rights.

Ehizuelen disclosed the NGO identified the community because of its population and poor voter education and awareness in the community, and decided to start the camp there, before taking it to other places.

“We are just starting to make people understand why they should register and collect their the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), in order to vote.

“As stakeholders (voters), we have a right to defend our nation through electioneering , so we must register, collect our PVCs and vote, as well as ensure that our votes count. But, if we don’t do it, we are mortgaging our lives.

“Again, we are also telling the people that they must not sell their votes, but vote their conscience and do the right thing this time”, he stressed.

Desk Officer for voter education, INEC office, in AMAC, Chinweuba Obumnaeke, stressed the importance of having a PVC, as it is the only power to vote for their leaders of choice as well as a recognised means of identification.

While urging the people to always collect their PVCs from INEC office, the INEC scribe also urged them to properly keep their PVCs to avoid damage.

According to her, “You know that the PVC is ones civic right that gives entitlement to cast vote during elections. We have cases of those that have been registered but have not able to pick up their PVCs. But, the 4th quarter of the continuous voter registration exercise is about to begin.”