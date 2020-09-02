Group lauds NIWA MD’s development strides



A group, Nigeria Christan/Islamic Movement for Peace, Development and Unity, has commends the leadership qualities of Chief Dr. George Moghalu for his high spate of development at National Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA) Headquarters Lokoja, Kogi state as well across all the liaison and area offices of NIWA in Nigeria.

A statement by Comrade Olugbenga Awoniyi and supported by Mallam Abdulsad Abubakar which was presented to journalists during their visit to the NIWA boss in Lokoja, describes Dr. George Moghalu as a patriotic Nigerian with good leadership qualities that if properly harnessed will better the lots of every Nigerian devoid of ethnicity, religion or political affiliations.



They, in particular, commended him for giving the headquarters of the National Inland Water Ways Authority in Lokoja a global standard as well as giving top priority to staff welfare, instilling love and desciplne among the staff which has greatly increased productivity in the various departments within the organization.



They thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC led government for giving George Moghalu the opportunity to be incharge of NIWA and called on them to consider him for future assignments in view of his tremendous achievements in NIWA within his few months of piloting the affairs of NIWA.

