Group lauds Senate for reinstating FUOYE’s registrar, bursar

A group, Media Monitors, has commended Senate Committee on public petition led by Senator Pius Akinyelure for ordering the immediate reinstatement of the Registrar Mr. Olatunbo Odusanya and Bursar Mrs. Bolatito Akande of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who were sacked by the governing council of the institution.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja Thursday, national coordinator of the group, Otunba Olusegun Folorunso commended the senate for ameliorating the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

Media Monitors had dragged both the Governing Council of Fuoye and the Vice Chancellor Professor Abayomi Sunday Fashina before the National Assembly on sundry wrong doings.

Narrating the decision of the Committee Folorunso said: “the Senate Committee Chairman, in a petition between Mr Olatunbosun S.E Odusanya versus Governing Council and VC, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, ruled that the Governing Council and VC of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti should do the needful by reinstating the former Bursar and former Registrar, and allow them proceed on sabbatical leave to allow peace reign in the University.

“The University Council Chairman and Vice chancellor were also mandated by the committee to honour the Senate as an Institution by ensuring that their promise to the Committee to ensure that the two Princpal officers who have served Nigeria meritoriously for years in their capacity should not be disgraced out of office by termination for offenses that cannot be substantiated because of personal differences, that any position that has a beginning must have an end.

“The VC and chairman of Governing Council were further mandated to forward the position agreed to resolve this matter permanently to the Committee within the next 15 days to enable the committee forward its report the Senate for further legislative action for compliance in the interest of Justice and fair play.”