Group meets police over fake POS operators 



The Association of Point of Sales Users in Nigeria (APOSUN) has begun awareness campaign on halting fake POS operators and fraudulent financial transactions across the country.



The chairman Board of Trustee, Ibrahim Abdullahi, during an advocacy visit to the FCT Commissioner of Police, Tuesday, said the association was disturbed by the activities of unregistered Point of Sales (POS), in operation.



He stated that the body with the support of Police, the body will be sharing data and other useful information on how to track down fraudulent acts being carried out by bandits.



Abdullahi revealed that most of the POS machines are managed by private financial companies, and not by the commercial banks.



He said it was difficult to regulate the system without having a well structured management and partnership with the security agencies, especially the police.

