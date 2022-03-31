Group moves to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in Nigeria

The Planned Parenthood Foundation of Nigeria (PPFN) has taken measures to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, particularly among residents of FCT, Kaduna and Kano states.

PPFN said it is training 25 healthcare workers from six local government areas of Kaduna state on improved vaccination against COVID-19 in line with the Federal Ministry of Health and National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) scale – 2 plan of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign.

Speaking during training of the healthcare workers under the ACCESS project in Kaduna, PPFN chairman in Kaduna state, Dr George Swomen said, “the project is being implemented in six local government areas of Kaduna state, namely, Igabi, Kachia, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon Gari and Zaria.”

He said, “The training was also aimed to keep pace with the Federal Ministry of Health and NPHCDA on the scale – 2 plan of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign.

“It is in this light that Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) Kaduna under the Access project organized a three-day residential training for 25 healthcare workers (Routine Immunization Providers) from its 25 project supported facilities across the six local government areas of the state.”

Also speaking, the field project officer, Access Project, Jamila Abdulkareem, said: “We were happy to say that in February, we conducted two days outreach in 12 communities, each LGA has two communities, and from those 12 communities, we are happy to say that we have vaccinated 3,168 persons.”