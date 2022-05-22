Group, NYCN to empower 50,000 Nigerian youths

To reduce the alarming rate of poverty and unemployment, the New Minds Initiative in partnership with the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) are set to empower 50,000 Nigeria Youths.

The Initiative is a crop of young change drivers who are taking advantage of the tech and product manufacturing industry as an efficient and effective tool for driving change; with the global vision to raise world economic leaders in Africa through systematic entrepreneurship development, training, and proactive mentoring.

While the NYCN is the umbrella body of all youth associations in Nigeria.

The chief executive officer and founder, of New Mind Initiative, Terrence Benjamin Chukwu, who disclosed this, Saturday, at the unveiling of the empowerment programme tagged “we are one” said Nigerian youths have the responsibility to turn negative things around in the country.

He stressed that the mental empowerment of Nigerian youths remained the only way to save Nigeria from imminent collapse.

Chukwu said, “The purpose for which we are here is for youth empowerment and to build our nation that is on the verge of collapse.”

Explaining what the “we are one” empowerment programme entails, the deputy president, NYCN Amb. Innocent Nduanya, said the essence was to build a new generation of solution providers in all sectors.

NYCN deputy president attributed the rising insecurity, cybercrime, and ritual killings, especially among the young people to poor social infrastructures, unemployment and poverty at large.

He said the resultant effects of the poverty level in the country and the rate of unemployment motivated them to proffer viable and sustainable solutions to improve the quality of living of Nigerian youth.

According to Nduanya, their goal was to empower the youth with profitable skills and create new start ups to attract foreign investors and investments.

He said the empowerment programme was to train and support over 50,000 youths annually, and build a new generation of solution providers in digital and product manufacturing and start-up agencies.

“We are one empowerment programme is designed for students and academicians who want to acquire digital skills and learn how to apply the technology for a more fulfilling life experience.

“Unemployed youth and job seekers looking for avenues to generate income will learn how to trade even with Zero Capital, income earners looking for an alternative source of income and Digital traders who want to scale their trading profit by building a collaborative network.

“Young entrepreneurs with promising innovative business ideas, inventions who want to scale up and provide solution in our society,” he said.

He assured that they will continue to advocate for unity, peace and solid cohesion among the youth by collaborating with everyone to build a new generation of solution providers and forward thinkers.

