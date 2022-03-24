Group petitions Senate over alleged contract scam





A civil society organisation, Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI), has petitioned the Chairman, Senate Committee on the National Population Commission (NPC) over alleged contract scam at the agency.

In the petition signed by its executive director Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede, and director, communication and strategy, Haruna Abdussalan, the group alleged lack of due process in the award of the contract to supply Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) for use during the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

It said the contract had been unfairly, and without due process; awarded to a company without complete technical documents as required by law, which, it alleged, was for personal gain and on cronyism.

“At the beginning of the process when the National Population Commission (NPC) invited interested bidders to submit expression of interest for the contract, it was common knowledge that the contract was too big for just one company to execute and NPC board and management agreed that NPC shall award it to multiple organisations across six geopolitical zones. This is to ensure due process, inclusivity, efficiency, flawless execution, competition, avoid favouritism, nepotism, unfair practices and corruption during the award process”, it alleged.

The group expressed dismay that the quantity of PDA device was single-handedly jacked up by the chairman from the initial 500,000 pieces advertised to 800,000 while contract amount was also jacked up and awarded to a single company, thereby deviating from original committee plan.

The petitioner said the danger of allowing one company to execute a contract as sensitive as this is that a nation as massive and populated as ours will be at the mercy of one organisation during the National Population and Housing Census especially when the PDAs require specialised attention.

“The award of the contract to one organisation is unacceptable, unfair to the nation and to every organisation that displayed their competence during the bidding process.

“We hereby implore you to use your good offices to conduct an investigation, inquest or inquiry on the contract award, reverse the award should your investigation reveal that the award process was marred with irregularity, corruption, cronyism, favouritism and nepotism and allow due process to be followed; order relevant anti-graft agencies to punish anyone found wanting in the alleged corrupt practices”, it demanded.