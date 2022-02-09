Group plans summit for 50,000 Cross River youth

The Youth Lobby Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state has said it was organising an earth-shaking summit for 50,000 youth drawn from the 196 political wards of the state.

The chairman of the local organising committee of the summit, Oden Ewa, in a press conference in Calabar, Wednesday, said the summit, which is scheduled for February 19, 2022 at the UJ Esuene stadium, would have leaders of the party from both the national and Cross River as speakers.

Ewa said the summit is aimed at showcasing youths’ performance in government, thanking Gov. Ben Ayade, for giving them opportunity to serve as well as seeking more inclusiveness for youth in governance.

“The mega summit will be like a carnival. We want to showcase what the government of Cross River has used our youth to achieve, and also use the occasion to thank Gov. Ayade for giving thousands of youth opportunity to serve.

“We are expecting between thirty to fifty thousand youth. I believe that the summit would help in encouraging our youth and building their capacity.

“Apart from those in government, other young people from all walks of life who are doing well in their respective endeavours, no matter the party affiliations, will also take part,” he stated.

Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Director General of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency (PHCDA) who also spoke, said “We expect every youth of Cross River to be available for the summit.