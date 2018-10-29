Group plans to invade Abuja

The Abuja Peace and Development Initiative has alerted the

Police and SSS of alleged plans by the IMN to invade Abuja during the

week and launch multiple violent attacks.

President of the Initiative, Rev Aaron Audu, in a statement issued in Abuja, said “the last batch of fighters to launch the

attack are on the way into the city,” adding that “they are part of

the caravan stopped at the military check point in Zuba for being in

possession of dangerous weapons.”

Audu said their decision to attack the military men at the checkpoint

rather than explaining reasons they should be allowed to pass,

confirmed that they were an invading force and not pilgrims on a

symbolic trek.

He said: ‘‘The security agencies must also take steps to alert

citizens to the threat posed by IMN members that are invading Abuja,

since part of their plans that have been exposed is the strategy of

blending in with the residents of the city to evade detection and

arrest.

“We commend the military for the response that stopped the IMN

terrorists from moving its fighters into Abuja through Zuba as there

would have been grave consequences had they succeeded in gaining

access with the volume of weapons reportedly found in their

possession. Additional steps must however be taken to ensure its

members are not able to attack Abuja as planned.

“We give kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership,

the military has been proactive in ensuring that terrorists have no

space to operate in Abuja while maintaining a peaceful Abuja for the

benefit of us all.

“We warn anyone acting under foreign sponsorship in the name of

Shi’ites, Shia, IMN or any other brand to desist from that immediately

as Nigerians fully know the sponsors of these growing acts of

terrorism and will not condone them,” he said.

