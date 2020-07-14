Group pledges readiness to partner courts on human rights

A regional organization, the International Human Rights Commission has pledged to partner with the leadership of Nigerian courts in order to help it actualise its mandate.

The Country Head International Human Rights Commission/Coordinator African Volunteers, Ambassador Friday Sani, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja during a visit to the Federal High Court (FHC) Chief Judge (CJ), Justice John Tsoho, in his office.

Giving his address during the visit, Sanni noted that the organisation’s modern crisis resolution has solved many problems rather than protest demonstration.

He said, “For example, the current peace enjoyed in Ukraine was simply the organization’s ability to bring the government and the people to embrace peace.

“My Lord, you would agree with me that Nigeria recently has come under various attcks ranging from discrimination to physical attack on Nigerians and their properties.

“To address this my Lord, we have considered factors responsible, through which we have discovered that the way and manner foreign nationals are being treated in Nigeria is a major factor responsible.”

He nevertheless reiterated the organisation’s readiness to partner with the leadership of the Federal High Court on the protection of human rights.

Speaking further, Sanni cited the case of the Ukranians citizens who were arrested and detained in Portharcourt prisons for three years now.

He added: “For about three years now, the Ukranians were after their arrest and detained in prison for about three years. Although their case is before Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court 5, we urge my Lord to as a matter of urgency take over this matter to redeem the image of Nigeria abroad.

The organisation later presented an award and safety items like face masks and shields to the CJ, saying the gesture was meant to appreciate the FHC Abuja for not locking down totally during the pandemic.

Responding, the CJ, Justice Tsoho thanked the organization for the honour and donation, saying it has truly demonstrated their concern for the well being of humanity.

On the issue of detained Ukrainians’, the CJ promised to look into it to get the details of what transpired.

“We are delighted that your organization monitors what transpires in our jurisdiction. As for Covid-19, we were not quite prepared for it but we rolled out safety measures to contain the pandemic.

The inter-governmental organisation mediates between the government and the people in line with the universal declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948.