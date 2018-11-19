Group promises to mobilise 24m votes for Atiku

A group loyal to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and operating under the auspices of Coalition of Saraki Advocates for Atiku (COSAA) has advised Nigerians to brace up for a serious

challenge ahead of 2019 elections.

The group which claimed that the former vice president, Abubarkar Atiku remains the best candidate to win the 2019 presidential election, expressed fear that the Independent National Electoral

Commission has not been truly independent under President Buhari

Speaking in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, the group’s Southwest Coordinator , Com Oba Adelusi, said Buhari allegedly came into power with scores of corrupt aides whom he said had fettered his hands and hindered him from prosecuting his anti-graft war in the most potent way.

Adewusi said the group’s plan is to mobilize 24 million votes for Atiku in 2019 to show that apolitical Nigerians have power to unseat a sitting President.

He noted that the manner through which Osun and Ekiti governorship elections were won by All Progressives Congress (APC) were enough signposts that the nation’s electoral system had been desecrated

The group coordinator said the two elections had cast doubt on the credibility of INEC, calling on Nigerians to be ready to ensure that their votes count.

“President Buhari started on a bad note by appointing round pegs in square holes. He put a lawyer like former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola in the Ministry of Works, why not Ministry of Justice?

“By 2019, we don’t need to trust politicians again for too long. We did that for PDP for 16 years and for Buhari, time to send away APC is 2019, because this should serve as a lesson that whoever fails the people by reneging on his promises would be booted out of office.”

Adelusi said though they are not members of PDP but insisted Atiku remains the best for Nigeria in 2019, having garnered experiences from the PDP and APC, which had made him effective as president of a complex nation like Nigeria.

