Group protests ‘blackmail’ of Buhari’s appointees, demand arrest

A pressure group based in the Federal Capital Territory, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) has staged protest against some persons allegedly trying to blackmail President Muhammad Buhari through his appointees.

According to the group, those making the attempts were targeting key appointees of the president using fake news.

Staging a protest Wednesday in Abuja, the group urged the security agencies to go after such persons trying to tarnish the image of the president.

Addressing newsmen at the rally, the convener of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi said: “It is now a common trade among some dubious Nigerians, enemies, and opposition alike are resulting to blackmail after their campaign of poor performance was outweighed by the developmental stride of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, an achievement diminishing the past three administrations since 1999.”

According to the group, the rally was held to protest against what it called the incessant attacks on the person and administration of Buhari.

“Just like those who attempted to rig the 2019 elections, they can go a long way in manufacturing fictitious evidence against their target. In all, the idea is to smear the image of Mr. President and discredit his people-oriented governance in the country.

“There is a sponsored campaign against the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN with the view of condemning the policies of the CBN to push Nigerians into believing that the Buhari administration has failed.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, and the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, as well, the Nigeria Ports Authority are also being blackmailed with fake and planted stories on the social media all in a bid to drag the image of our most reverend president in the mud.

“We as patriotic Nigerians condemn the constant attacks and blackmail being orchestrated against the administration of our father and leader.

“We shall no longer keep quiet while unscrupulous elements are trying to distract the workaholic appointees of government who have abandoned personal interest for national development.

“We unanimously call on the security agencies to arrest anyone use as a blackmailing tool against our president and his appointees since it has become the new norm of opposition and enemies of the nation especially those who want to pull down Mr. President at all cost.”