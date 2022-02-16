Group raises alarm over influx of hoodlums into Osun ahead of APC primary



A socio-political group, Osun Shall Rise Again (OSRA) has raised the alarm over alleged influx of hoodlums from neighboring states, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary slated for Saturday.



The group noted that it became necessary to raise the alarm so as to put security operatives on the alert and avoid consequences to peace, human safety and properties in the state.



The group stated that it had intelligence report that the Interior minister and former Osun Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, had assembled 3,000 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to use them to cause trouble with a view to discrediting the election process.



In a statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the group, Saheed Bakare and Lanre Akeju, respectively, OSRA said information at its disposal indicated that The Osun Progressives (TOP) and their sponsors were bent on precipitating violence after the Monday attempt failed.



The group also advised the Inspector General of Police and the State Commissioner of Police to take measures to ensure that the plots of those who want to destabilize Osun do not succeed.



“We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police to be on the lookout and charge the Osun CP to take proactive measures to avert violence in Osun on Saturday.



“Our former Governor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been trying to create the impression that we are in a state of war in Osun and to ensure that the APC governorship election does not hold or gets discredited if it holds against their wish,” the group added.

