Group raises alarm over poor governance in Kogi

A group, Kogi State Youth Renaissance (KSYR) has raised an alarm over the extreme poor governance in the state under the government of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The group which described Governor Bello’s administration as “incompetent and insensitive” also lamented that “the quality of life has been reduced to its poorest state under the administration given the untold hardship the citizens have been subjected to.

In a press satement signed by its chairman, Hassan Mohammed, the group noted that “Governor of Kogi state in his insensitivity slashed the salaries of poor workers to as low as 30 percent while he continues to flaunt his expensive lifestyle to the faces of deprived people of the state.”

Continuing the statement read “Under Governor Yahaya Bello, healthcare has completely gone moribund with the Federal Medical Center under lock and key after the attack by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the Bello administration.

“This administration has continued to pay lip service to health challenges in the state including the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to unexplained deaths.

“Under Governor Bello, Kogi state is now ranking among the highest in the demography of states with people living in abject poverty, with high unemployment rate, infant morbidity and death, low life expectancy and increased crime rate.

“This accounts to why the majority of the people of Kogi state did not vote for Yahaya Bello in the last election and they are now looking up to the Supreme Court to save the state from complete collapse by upholding justice in removing Governor Bello from office given that the election that brought him to office was rigged.”

