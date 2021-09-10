Group raises the alarm over Gumi’s visit to Igboho

A social political group, the Alliance of Oke Ogun Development, (AOD) Thursday raised the alarm of an alleged move by Sheik Ahmad Gumi to relocate fleeing terrorists that are being smoked out of the Northern Nigeria to Oke-Ogun.

AOD in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan alleged that Sheik Gumi’s recent visit to Igboho, in Oorelope local government of Oyo state, was an attempt to relocate fleeing terrorists that are being smoked out of the Northern Nigeria to Oke-Ogun.

The statement signed by the group’s national coordinator, Otunba Abiodun Fasasi , alleged that the Gumi’s visit was a ‘Fulanisation Agenda’ to make Oke-Ogun area another hotbed of crisis between the dwellers and the marauding Fulani herders.

A.O.D in the statement said:” The federal government, especially the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) should invite Sheik Gumi and begin immediate enquiries into the real reasons for his visit to Oke-Ogun area.

“It is rather mind boggling to hear that Sheik Gumi and his co-travelers were in Igboho ,Oke-Ogun. Sheik Gumi is known all over the world as the harbinger, mastermind , mouthpiece ,solicitor and patron of banditry in Nigeria. To him, there’s nothing wrong with banditry, as a matter of fact, he sees it as a flourishing business.

” It is more disturbing that an indigene of Oke Ogun can willingly be a host to a personality like Gumi. We want the DSS to investigate the real reason for his visit and the host equally has to be investigated. This is a person consumed by his passion for banditry to the extent of drawing an analogy between banditry and Niger Delta Militancy.”