Group raises the alarm over ‘looming religious crisis’ in Taraba

A pro-Senator Emmanuel Bwacha group, Bwacha Political Organisation, has raised the alarm that Taraba state may be thrown into religious crisis if the situation in the state was not properly handled.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Abuja, the leader of the organisation, Rikwense Muri, said the two major religions in the state were at daggers drawn, even as they accused the Taraba state governor, Arc Darius Ishaku, of not sustaining the structures out in place by past administrations to keep the two religions together.

“Currently, a volatile situation is afoot with both Christians and Muslims bodies at each other’s throats. Christians and Muslims have always found ways to live together in the past because of the interfaith efforts of past governors.

“Darius is not sustaining this but rather fanning the embers of religious strife. He is not able to manage the diversity of our state – a diversity that has been the basis of our unity for a long time. Rather, he is busy poorly playing divide and rule politics. If he is not called to order, he would plunge the state into a religious crisis,” Muri stated.

He advised the governor to concentrate on the measures to unite the two religions in the state.

While decrying the loan profile of the state, which he said was close to N200 billion, the group alleged that there was not much to show for all the borrowing as projects were being stalled all over the state.

According to him, “While other governors are commissioning flyovers, the one Governor Darius started long ago at the state capital Jalingo is now being mocked as a “center table.”

Speaking further the leader of the group condemned the fact that the media has been recently inundated with all sorts of ‘hogwash’ against Senator Bwacha, reportedly sponsored directly with tax payers’ money, even as he maintained that the lawmaker’s name was beyond the pale.