Group rallies support for new TETFund boss, Echono

A non-governmental organisation, Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has called on stakeholders in the education sector to support the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sunday Echono, for the advancement of research and development in the sector.



GGI President, Uchenna Udeh, who made the call Monday in Abuja, also congratulated Echono for the appointment even as he called on him to deepen the area of research in order to engender all-round national development.



Udeh also berated those casting aspersions on the person of Echono, saying he was the right man for the job irrespective of his previous position.



“We at the Good Governance Initiative hereby call on all and sundry in the education sector to extend the kind of support enjoyed by the immediate-past TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, to the new man, Arc. Sunday Echono.



“Arc. Sunday Echono is the man for the job given his background in the areas of research and development. We expect him to deepen these areas and TETFund will benefit from his wealth of experience to deliver its mandate for national development,” Udeh stated.



Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had two weeks ago approved the appointment of Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the TETFund.



The appointment of Echono, who recently bowed out as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, was made known in a statement issued by spokesman of the ministry, Ben Goong.

Echono replaces Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, whose tenure ends this March.



The statement reads: “President Muhamadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Arc. Sunday S.T. Echono as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). He takes over from Prof. Sulaiman Elias Bogoro whose 5 year tenure will end on 18th March 2022.



“Described as an accomplished technocrat, Arc Echono brings to the job, diverse wealth of experience spanning Infrastructure, business administration, procurement management, ICT and the education sectors.



“Prior to his appointment he had served as Permanent Secretary Fed. Min of Education and Member, Board of Trustees of TETFund, among other important national assignments.”