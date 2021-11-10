Group salutes Buni over execution of projects in Yobe

The Nigeria Congress of Progressive Youths (NCPY) has described Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni as the best among new Governors who executed mighty projects in the Early years of his administration.

National chairman of the group, Engr. Kikiowo Ayo Ade Devid made this known while briefing newsmen in Damaturu on a two day working visit to supervise a borehole and other projects in Chilariye community, Nangere local government area.

Kikiowo revealed that they have seen variety of developmental projects across Yobe state and they are impressed.

According him, the congress also identified other programmes introduced by Buni’s administration.

He said some of them include Buni automotive training at Peogeot automotive plant Kaduna, Buni livelihood support project, training and enrollment of one hundred and fifty men and women as money agents.

The chairman further noted that it is unusual to see governors executing mighty projects in the early years of their administration the way Buni is doing.

He said in view of this, the congress declared its full support to the governor.

