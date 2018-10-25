Group seeks justice for girl ‘raped to death’ by poly lecturer, son

The Human Rights Defender and Advocacy of Nigeria, yesterday called

for immediate arrest and trial of a senior lecturer with the Benue

state Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Andrew Ugboja and son, Victor, for

allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl to death.

Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje, who was living with Mr. Ugboja, was

allegedly defiled by the polytechnic lecturer and his son, resulting

to the girl having vesico vaginal fistula (VVF) and other diseases

which later led to her death.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its President, Innocent

Agbo and made available to Blueprint in Makurdi, expressed

disappointment over the incident.

It said, despite the widespread national outcry against the grave act

of criminality against the minor, security agencies in the state could

not find it imperative to arrest and commence full investigation into

the alleged crime by Ogbuja and his son.

‘‘We view the crime against the late Ochanya as one that no decent,

civilised and just society would tolerate,’’ Agbo stated.

The organisation called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim

Idris, to immediately direct the Benue state Commissioner of Police,

Ene Okon, to arrest and bring the perpetrators of the crime to

justice.

The group equally called on both the federal and state governments to

come out with position on the matter and ensure that justice is done

to the late Ochanya.

“It is absolutely unacceptable and an insult to the sensibilities of

Nigerians and humanity that almost a week after late Ochanya’s

gruesome death after years of torture and pain, the principal

suspects, Mr Ogbuja, who was said to be a senior lecturer at the

Department of Catering and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic,

Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor, a final year student at the Federal

University of Agriculture, Makurdi, are still walking the streets as

free men.

“On behalf of the family of 13-year-old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje,

whose tragic death occurred on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 as a result

of obvious complications arising from the prolonged sexual molestation

by the husband of her guardian, Mr Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor

Ogbuja, we hereby demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of

the perpetrators of this barbaric act.’’

