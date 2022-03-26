Group sensitises Yobe livestocks, crop farmers ahead of 2022 farming season

Ahead of the 2022 farming season, stakeholders in Yobe state have commenced engagement with farmers and herders to curtail further clashes across the 17 local government councils of the state.

The sensitization was organized by the British Council Managing Conflict in Northern Nigeria and the Communal Support Foundation in Damaturu the state capital.

In his remarks, the Yobe state team lead, European Union Managing Conflict in Northern Nigeria, Abdulkadir Sambo explained that part of the discussion was to sustain the recovered international cattle routes which was the major factor responsible for the clashes.

“This is a follow-up to the policy dialogue we supported with the ministry of Agriculture and livestock project in Yobe state on the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Project of President Muhammadu Buhari”.

“The aim was to support different stakeholders on how to engage them and have a very peaceful environment for farmers and herders across the country and today we are having an engagement with Fulani groups so as to have a hitch-free farming season,” he explained.

Chairman Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the state Ibrahim Adamu, revealed that the “absence of the regular meetings between the farmers as well as encroachment of farm lands by the visiting herders is the major challenge”.

Also speaking, Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, in the state Usman Ngari, laments that “there is need for our stakeholders to come together to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“Yobe, being an agrarian state with over 70 per cent of its population depending on agricultural activities, having a harmonious relationship among the farmers will no doubt boost the economy of the state that is also faced with Boko haram insurgency.”