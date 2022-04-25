Group set to support presidential aspirant with youth agenda





A group under the aegis of National Youth Inclusive Governance Organization have unanimously resolved to support any presidential aspirant that would consider and prioritize youth involvement in leadership of the country.

The convener and leader of the group Hon. Yusuf Sheriff Banki disclosed this Saturday in Lokoja during the north central caucus roundtable strategic meeting of the organization and the election of the state’s coordinators of the group for north central states.

Banki who lamented that the northern leaders have deliberately refused to mentor the youth politically said time has come for Nigerian youth to take their destiny into their hands , saying the youth can no longer accept being used as political thugs.

“We have come as one voice to give our unalloyed support to an aspiring Nigerian leader that considers youth involvement in leadership a priority not only for National growth and Development but for the good of all in all spheres.

“We are itching for a leader that understands the rudiments and the contemporary demands of leadership, capable of providing vision, mission and direction in order to ensure and secure the unity of our dear nation.

“We crave for a leader that have understating of the fact that no nation, irrespective of her natural resources can move forward or sustain her development by leaving her youth behind while formulating and developing sustainable national policies,” he said.

