Group Slams Buhari over Certificate Controversy

President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , was on Tuesday called upon to order the Nigerian Army to release his alleged School certificate with it to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) for Nigerians to see.

The Group which branded itself as ” Artikulating a New Nigeria Project “, made the call in Abuja at a press briefing addressed by its

National Coordinator, Chief Chukwuma Chiboka.

Chiboka at the press briefing said it is no longer acceptable to

Nigerians for President Buhari to continue presenting court affidavit

for his alleged school certificates with the Arny .

According to him , Buhari as a sitting President and Commander in

Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , should

if actually has certificates in the custody of the Army , order it to

release them to INEC .

Doing this , he added, will not only take the controversy the

president’s action has generated out of public discourse but also

earase the doubts of Nigerians on his academic qualification .

He said : ” The President did this in 2014/2015 and four years after,

still coming with the same excuse out of the 79 Presidential

candidates contesting for the February 16, 2019 Presidential election

.

“This aberration has to stop in our nation if we must make remarkable progress as a country

” This is most unfortunate and totally unacceptable. While our

principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is presenting his credentials and

other certifications of international repute to INEC.

“We are also not surprised that it took him six months after being

sworn into office in 2015 to appoint ministers and still appointed

some ministers who did not have the mandatory NYSC discharge

certificate.

” It is injurious and dangerous to us as a nation for our number one

citizen to be allowed to be setting bad precedence ”

The group therefore. called on Civil Society Organisations ( CSOs) to

rise up to the challenge in making the President do the right thing

just as it urged INEC mandate the President to make his certificates

available like the other 78 Presidential candidates.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.