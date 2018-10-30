Group Slams Buhari over Certificate Controversy

President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , was on Tuesday called upon to order the Nigerian Army to release his alleged School certificate with it to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) for Nigerians to see.
The Group which branded itself as ” Artikulating a New Nigeria Project “, made the call in Abuja at a press briefing addressed by its
National Coordinator, Chief Chukwuma Chiboka.
Chiboka at the press briefing said it is no longer acceptable to
Nigerians for President Buhari to continue presenting court affidavit
for his alleged school certificates with the Arny .
According to him , Buhari as a sitting President and Commander in
Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , should
if actually has certificates in the custody of the Army , order it to
release them to INEC .
Doing this , he added, will not only take the controversy the
president’s action has generated out of public discourse but also
earase the doubts of Nigerians on his academic qualification .
He said : ” The President did this in 2014/2015 and four years after,
still coming with the same excuse out of the 79 Presidential
candidates contesting for the February 16, 2019 Presidential election
.
“This aberration has to stop in our nation if we must make remarkable progress as a country
” This is most unfortunate and totally unacceptable. While our
principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is presenting his credentials and
other certifications of international repute to INEC.
“We are also not surprised that it took him six months after being
sworn into office in 2015 to appoint ministers and still appointed
some ministers who did not have the mandatory NYSC discharge
certificate.
” It is injurious and dangerous to us as a nation for our number one
citizen to be allowed to be setting bad precedence ”
The group therefore. called on Civil Society Organisations ( CSOs) to
rise up to the challenge in making the President do the right thing
just as it urged INEC mandate the President to make his certificates
available like the other 78 Presidential candidates.
