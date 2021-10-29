Group slams Obiano over Anambra airport project

The Coalition for True Democracy (CTD), has berated Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, and his ruling party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), describing his administration as the worst administration in the history of the state.

The convener of the group, Mr Samuel Okolo, said Obiano has allegedly failed in every aspect of providing basic amenities in the state.

Okolo also alleged that the failure of the governor Obiano-led government to meet safety standards was behind the suspension of the commissioning of Anambra International Airport by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

He said, “In a hurry to cover up all the money laundry in the state, Obiano and his likes came up with the story of building the airport, believe it or not, this is not what to call for celebration.

“The governor should be ashamed of himself. He built a single airport for almost 8 years and still has not completed. It has consumed $2.2billion. I consider this as the biggest scam in Anambra state,” Okolo alleged.

According to him, Anambra state has been adjudged as one of the worst with bad road networks in Nigeria, despite being among the biggest commercial centres in Nigeria who benefit from Nigeria’s Ecological Fund.

He said, “The All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra State under the leadership of Willie Obiano is just a sham and that Obiano has succeeded in bringing down a State that was on jet speed with amazing accelerating templates.

“Today Anambra is struggling to breathe like Lyod struggled to breathe in the hands of American Police. If ndi-Anambra don’t vote out APGA in the November election, it will be a bad story for the state.

“I call on Nigerians to come to Anambra and see for themselves roads like Ekwulobia, Oko, Isuofia and Igboukwu and see how they have been eaten up by deep erosion, with marks that look like aftermaths of earthquakes.”